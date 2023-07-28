Mastrobuoni isn't in the Cubs' lineup Friday against the Cardinals.
With southpaw Jordan Montgomery set to start on the mound Friday for St. Louis, the lefty-hitting Mastrobuoni will take a seat to begin the game. Patrick Wisdom will get the nod at the hot corner instead and bat eighth.
