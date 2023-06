Mastrobuoni is starting at third base and batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Orioles.

Patrick Wisdom (wrist) hit the injured list Saturday, which should open up some time at the hot corner. Nick Madrigal will likely get some run there as well, though he's on the bench for Saturday's contest. Mastrobuoni has just a .440 OPS across 59 MLB at-bats this season, making him a fairly unappealing fantasy option at this point.