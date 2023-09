Mastrobuoni went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Rockies. He also stole a base.

Mastrobuoni has been playing well lately, as he's currently riding a four-game hitting streak and he's batting a robust .533 during the stretch. He still profiles as more of a bench option for the Cubs overall, though increased playing time has been available with Jeimer Candelario (back) and Nick Madrigal (hamstring) both on the injured list.