Ballesteros is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Carlos Santana will step in at designated hitter in place of the left-handed-hitting Ballesteros, who will sit for the second time in the series while the Reds send another lefty (Andrew Abbott) to the bump. Since being called up from Triple-A Iowa on Sept. 9, Ballesteros has posted a .999 OPS over nine games. He should have a clear path to regular playing time against right-handed pitching while Kyle Tucker (calf) remains on the shelf.

