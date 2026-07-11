Cubs' Myles Bailey: Big power heading to Cubs

The Cubs selected Bailey with the No. 75 overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A hulking 6-foot-4, 257-pound first baseman from Florida State, Bailey slugged .913 with 13 homers in 26 games this spring before suffering a season-ending ankle injury that will prevent him from debuting until 2027. He strikes out much more often (24.6 K%) than the typical top-100 pick, but Bailey also walked 28.7 percent of the time with a .582 OBP this spring. He could be a three-true outcomes masher if he can make enough contact.