Crook had his contract selected by the Cubs on Thursday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Crook joined the Cubs on a minor-league deal in November and will now receive his first opportunity in the big leagues. The 26-year-old has appeared in 47 games for Triple-A Iowa this year and hit .268/.375/.510 with nine home runs, 27 RBI and 11 stolen bases.