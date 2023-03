Mule was diagnosed with a torn UCL in his right elbow Tuesday and will undergo Tommy John surgery next week, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Mule was selected 113th overall by the Cubs during last year's draft and has yet to make his professional debut. The 18-year-old has shown potential as a two-way player, but he'll now be sidelined until next summer, at least from pitching.