Velazquez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 5-2 win against the Padres.
After Eric Hosmer put Chicago on the board with a homer in the second inning, Velazquez made it back-to-back jacks with a long ball of his own. It was the second dinger of the campaign for Velazquez, who has spent much of his time this season in the minors. He's made his big-league opportunities count, though, as he is slashing .462/.563/1.077 with five RBI and four extra-base hits in just 16 plate appearances.
