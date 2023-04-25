Velazquez was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Iowa, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. He'll start in center field and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Padres.

He's joining the active roster as a replacement for Cody Bellinger, who was placed on the paternity list. Velazquez is 3-for-4 in two major-league games this season and has also been lighting it up in the minors, but he might only stay with the Cubs until Bellinger returns later in the week.