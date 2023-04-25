Velazquez was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Iowa, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. He'll start in center field and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Padres.
He's joining the active roster as a replacement for Cody Bellinger, who was placed on the paternity list. Velazquez is 3-for-4 in two major-league games this season and has also been lighting it up in the minors, but he might only stay with the Cubs until Bellinger returns later in the week.
More News
-
Cubs' Nelson Velazquez: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Cubs' Nelson Velazquez: Plays hero in come-from-behind win•
-
Cubs' Nelson Velazquez: Called up from Triple-A•
-
Cubs' Nelson Velazquez: Optioned to Triple-A level•
-
Cubs' Nelson Velazquez: May be squeezed from roster•
-
Cubs' Nelson Velazquez: Drives in four•