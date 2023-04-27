Velazquez is starting in center field and batting seventh Thursday afternoon against the Padres.

Velazquez has covered center field for the Cubs in each of the three games since Cody Bellinger went on paternity leave Tuesday, and he's making a case to remain in the majors through Bellinger's anticipated return Friday. The 24-year-old is 5-for-10 with one home run, two doubles, three walks, four RBI and four runs scored in four total big-league games this season.

