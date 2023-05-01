Velazquez will start in left field and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Nationals.
He's filling in for Ian Happ while Happ gets a day of rest. Velazquez has provided some thump this season when given a shot to play, going 7-for-20 with three home runs.
