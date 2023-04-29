Velazquez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Marlins.
Velazquez was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday with Cody Bellinger hitting the paternity list, but Bellinger was back Friday to play center, so Velazquez got the start at DH. He delivered his third home run in six games to go with an absurd 1.559 OPS, so the Cubs may decide to keep rolling him out there while he's producing like this at the plate.
