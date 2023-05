Velazquez is starting in right field and batting sixth in Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Velazquez will get the start with Seiya Suzuki receiving a day off. Since Suzuki returned to the team in mid-April after recovering from an oblique strain, the Cubs have been pretty set in the outfield with him, Cody Bellinger and Ian Happ as regular starters. That leaves Velazquez as a bench option most days with limited fantasy appeal.