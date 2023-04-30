Velazquez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Miami.

Velazquez made four consecutive starts from Tuesday through Friday, but all but one of those assignments came while Cody Bellinger was on the paternity list. With Bellinger now back in action, Velazquez will take a seat for the second consecutive game. While Velazquez is up with the big club, he's likely to serve as little more than a short-side platoon option when the Cubs are at full strength.