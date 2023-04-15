The Cubs optioned Velazquez to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday.
Velazquez is sent down to make room for Brandon Hughes after Hughes was activated off the 15-day injured list. The outfielder appeared in just one game, but he did go 3-for-4 with a grand slam while scoring three runs in that contest against Seattle. He'll head down to get regular playing time with Iowa.
