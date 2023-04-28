Velazquez is serving as the designated hitter and batting ninth Friday at Miami.
Cody Bellinger is back from paternity leave to reclaim the starting job in center field, but the Cubs have opted to keep the hot-hitting Velazquez around and active. He is 6-for-13 (.462) with two home runs, five RBI and five runs scored in five major-league games this year.
