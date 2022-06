Velazquez is starting in right field and batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Cardinals.

Jason Heyward and his .204 batting average will head to the bench in the matchup with St. Louis righty Miles Mikolas. Velazquez is slashing .333/.467/.417 through six games. It's a very small sample size, but he could earn more playing time over the struggling Heyward if he keeps producing at the plate.