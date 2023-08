Hoerner went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Friday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jays.

He socked his ninth homer of the season in the first inning off Jose Berrios, helping the Cubs grab an early lead they wouldn't relinquish. Hoerner's had an up and down campaign, but he's heating up again in August -- over his last 10 games, he's batting .302 (13-for-43) with two solo homers, four steals and 11 runs scored.