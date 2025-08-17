Hoerner went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Pirates.

Hoerner extended his hitting streak to four games, with three of those efforts going down as multi-hit performances. The speedy infielder has also swiped three bases over his last four games, and he's third on the team with 22 steals this season, trailing Pete Crow-Armstrong with 30 and Kyle Tucker with 25. Hoerner's .294 batting average is the best on the Cubs among qualified players.