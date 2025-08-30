Hoerner went 2-for-4 with a walk, two doubles and two runs scored in Friday's 11-7 win over the Rockies.

Hoerner benefitted from the friendly confines of Coors Field and continued his strong recent play. Over his last 15 games, the infielder is batting .302 with a home run, two stolen bases, six RBI and six runs scored. Hoerner remains a strong contact hitter with a .292 batting average overall, and his greatest fantasy asset is his speed, as he has 23 stolen bases in 27 attempts.