Hoerner went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Rays.

Hoerner extended his hitting streak to eight games, and he has multiple hits in each of his last three contests. The speedy infielder is now batting .297 for the season, which would be his best average since he hit .302 across only 44 games back in 2021. Hoerner is also up to 27 stolen bases this year, and if he swipes three more bags he'll reach the 30-steal plateau for the third straight season.