Hoerner went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 9-2 loss to the Pirates.

The Cubs have seen their playoff chances evaporate with a seven-game losing streak, but a silver lining has been the emergence of Hoerner. The rookie shortstop is slashing .295/.328/.492 through the first 15 games of his MLB career. Heading into 2020, a healthy Javier Baez will lock down one of the middle infield spots, but Hoerner has made a strong case for ample playing time.