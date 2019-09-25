Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Drives in two in loss
Hoerner went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 9-2 loss to the Pirates.
The Cubs have seen their playoff chances evaporate with a seven-game losing streak, but a silver lining has been the emergence of Hoerner. The rookie shortstop is slashing .295/.328/.492 through the first 15 games of his MLB career. Heading into 2020, a healthy Javier Baez will lock down one of the middle infield spots, but Hoerner has made a strong case for ample playing time.
