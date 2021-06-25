Hoerner (hamstring) said he is "on pace" in his recovery after facing live pitching during a bullpen session Thursday.

The team has yet to determine rehab assignment dates for Hoerner, but this is still good news. The 24-year-old will be evaluated in the next few days to see how his hamstring responds to the increased activity. Assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks, Hoerner could head off on a rehab assignment next week. He was playing well before the injury with a .338/.405/.432 slash line through 21 games.