Hoerner went 2-for-5 with two walks, two RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Diamondbacks.

Hoerner's hitting streak is up to 11 games, during which he's gone 18-for-48 (.375) with five steals but just one extra-base hit. He's tied for fifth in the majors with 41 steals this season, more than double his previous career high (20), which was set last year. Hoerner is slashing .286/.345/.391 with nine home runs, 64 RBI, 92 runs scored, 26 doubles and four triples through 139 contests overall.