Hoerner went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 4-2 win over the Giants.

Hoerner launched a two-run shot off of Yunior Marte in the sixth inning for his ninth home run of the year. The 25-year-old infielder has gone 7-for-14 (.500) with four extra-base hits over his last four games after snapping a 2-for-24 (.083) skid. Hoerner improved his season slash line to .288/.335/.418 with 18 steals, 49 RBI and 34 extra-base hits through 123 games.