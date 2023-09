Hoerner went 2-for-2 with two walks, two RBI and one run scored in Saturday's victory over the Rockies.

Hoerner has now hit safely in 16 of the last 18 contests, batting .358 with 12 runs, six RBI and six steals across 67 at-bats during that stretch. Despite a 37-game home run drought, the 26-year-old has found myriad other ways to contribute down the stretch, stealing 13 bases during that same span and extending his streak of plate appearances without a strikeout to 33.