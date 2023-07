Hoerner went 3-for-6 with two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 17-3 win over the Nationals.

Hoerner was one of three Chicago players with at least three hits as the team won by two touchdowns. All three hits were singles, and Hoerner hasn't homered since June 21, a span of 20 games. However, he's been an effective tablesetter for the Cubs with 21 stolen bases and 50 runs scored this season in 86 games.