Hoerner has been shut down for the season due to a ligament strain in his left elbow, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Hoerner suffered the injury during a game at Low-A South Bend while diving for a ball. Although the young shortstop won't require surgery, he'll be held out of baseball activities for the next 4-to-6 weeks as a precaution. Hoerner is slated to head to Arizona to rehab sometime in August with the hope that he'll be healthy enough to play during the fall.