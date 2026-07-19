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Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Tallies four hits in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hoerner went 4-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Twins.

Hoerner set a new season high in hits as he helped power the Cubs to their first win of the second half. The speedy infielder came into the All-Star break mired in a 1-for-18 slump over his previous five games, but he's started the series against Minnesota by going 6-for-8 over two contests. Hoerner is still batting just .243 for the season, though his career .277 mark suggests there is room for improvement during the stretch run.

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