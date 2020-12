Caissie has been traded to the Cubs along with Zach Davies and three other prospects in exchange for Yu Darvish and Victor Caratini, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Caissie wad drafted 45th overall by the Padres in the 2020 first-year player draft. At just 18 years old, the outfielder is certainly an intriguing addition to the Cubs' farm system. That being said, he still figures to have a ways to go before making his major-league debut.