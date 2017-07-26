Cubs' Ozzie Martinez: Placed on disabled list Tuesday
Martinez was placed on the 7-day minor-league disabled list Tuesday, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.
It's currently unclear as to what injury Martinez is dealing with, but he'll be sidelined nonetheless. The 29-year-old is hitting just .226 over 44 games with Triple-A Iowa this season.
