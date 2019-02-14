Strop is expected open the season as the Cubs' closer, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

With Brandon Morrow (elbow) slated to miss at least the first month of the season, it sounds like Strop will handle the ninth inning in his absence. This isn't all too surprising, as Strop filled in as the team's closer in 2018 when Morrow was hurt. The right-hander was stellar for the Cubs last season, converting 13 saves while posting a 2.26 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 8.6 K/9 in 59.2 innings.