Cubs' Ronnier Quintero: Goes to Cubs for $3 million
Quintero agreed to a $3 million deal with the Cubs, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
Quintero is the top catching prospect in this year's July 2 international signing class. A left-handed hitter out of Venezuela, Quintero's plus raw power and above-average arm behind the plate are his top tools. He has a good 6-foot, 175-pound frame for a 16-year-old catching prospect, and while he may not be a plus pitch framer, he has the leadership and receiving chops to stick behind the dish. We know Quintero will hit for power, and he also has a chance to hit for a decent average, given his advanced approach at the plate. Catching prospects typically take longer to develop, so Quintero probably won't make it to the majors before 2024 or 2025.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...
-
Ranking Cease with other SP call-ups
Dylan Cease is set for his big-league debut, but he's just the latest pitching prospect to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start