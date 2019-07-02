Cubs' Ronnier Quintero: Goes to Cubs for $3 million

Quintero agreed to a $3 million deal with the Cubs, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Quintero is the top catching prospect in this year's July 2 international signing class. A left-handed hitter out of Venezuela, Quintero's plus raw power and above-average arm behind the plate are his top tools. He has a good 6-foot, 175-pound frame for a 16-year-old catching prospect, and while he may not be a plus pitch framer, he has the leadership and receiving chops to stick behind the dish. We know Quintero will hit for power, and he also has a chance to hit for a decent average, given his advanced approach at the plate. Catching prospects typically take longer to develop, so Quintero probably won't make it to the majors before 2024 or 2025.

