Borucki (forearm) is scheduled to make his third Cactus League appearance in Monday's game against the Mariners, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Between his first two relief outings of the spring, Borucki gave up one earned run on two hits while striking out three in two innings. The southpaw finished the 2022 season on the Mariners' 60-day injured list due to a forearm strain, and after being removed from Seattle's 40-man roster in November and electing free agency, Borucki struck a minor-league deal with the Cubs in January. He's attending camp as a non-roster invitee and is hoping to win a spot in Chicago's Opening Day bullpen.