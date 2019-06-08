Caratini went 2-for-2 with a walk, a double and an RBI in Friday's 3-1 win over the Cardinals.

Picking up a start at catcher, Caratini continued to produce at the plate. The 25-year-old has only picked up 40 at-bats so far this season, but he's slashing a strong .350/.469/.550 in his limited appearances behind regular catcher Willson Contreras.