Caratini isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.
Caratini had a spot in the starting lineup over each of the first three games with the addition of the designated hitter in the National League, but he'll play a bench role in the team's first road contest Monday. Kyle Schwarber will serve as the designated hitter with David Bote entering the starting nine at third base, batting seventh.
More News
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Will DH on Sunday•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Starting behind the plate Saturday•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Serving as designated hitter•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Could see more time at first•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Will be Darvish's personal catcher•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Potential DH candidate?•