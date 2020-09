Caratini is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Pirates.

Caratini has been in the majority of the Cubs' lineups this season, getting the nod in 33 out of 55 games, but his role appears to be slipping of late. He's been on the bench in four of the last six games. A loss of playing time shouldn't be a big surprise given that he's hitting just .240/.331/.308 on the year. Willson Contreras will be the catcher Tuesday, with Jose Martinez serving as the designated hitter.