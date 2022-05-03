Contreras will sit Tuesday against the White Sox.
Contreras sits for the second straight game. It's possible he's dealing with a minor injury or illness, as his .250/.354/.426 slash line doesn't suggest he deserves to lose playing time. Yan Gomes remains the starter behind the plate.
More News
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Day-to-day with undisclosed injury•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Leads team to easy win•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Reaches twice, scores in loss•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Collects three hits Friday•