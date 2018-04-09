Cubs' Willson Contreras: Logs two hits in series finale
Contreras went 2-for-3 in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Brewers.
Contreras is now 7-for 27 over his last seven games, and he appears to be back on track following a slow start to the season. He figures to see plenty of opportunities at the dish as long as he can stay healthy. The Cubs begin a three-game series with the Pirates on Monday.
