Cubs' Willson Contreras: Logs two hits in series finale

Contreras went 2-for-3 in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Brewers.

Contreras is now 7-for 27 over his last seven games, and he appears to be back on track following a slow start to the season. He figures to see plenty of opportunities at the dish as long as he can stay healthy. The Cubs begin a three-game series with the Pirates on Monday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories