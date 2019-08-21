Cubs' Willson Contreras: Partakes in on-field drills

Contreras (hamstring) did some on-field drills prior to Wednesday's game against the Giants, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

He did some agility work in the outfield grass as he works back from a hamstring strain that carried a return timetable of early September, when first diagnosed in early August. Victor Caratini and Jonathan Lucroy will continue to have a fairly even split of work behind the plate in his absence.

