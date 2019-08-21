Cubs' Willson Contreras: Partakes in on-field drills
Contreras (hamstring) did some on-field drills prior to Wednesday's game against the Giants, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
He did some agility work in the outfield grass as he works back from a hamstring strain that carried a return timetable of early September, when first diagnosed in early August. Victor Caratini and Jonathan Lucroy will continue to have a fairly even split of work behind the plate in his absence.
More News
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Progressing through rehab•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Projected to miss four weeks•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Lands on injured list•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Scheduled for MRI•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Exits with hamstring injury•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Bows out of starting nine•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...