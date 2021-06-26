Contreras took a fastball off his left hand in Friday's game against the Dodgers but was able to finish out the contest and seems to have avoided a serious injury, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Contreras took a 98 mph pitch from Los Angeles reliever Joe Kelly off his left hand in the sixth inning but was not lifted for a pinch runner. The Chicago catcher had one more at-bat, striking out in the eighth inning. Manager David Ross said it was a "good sign" that Contreras "got through the game and was still able to compete at a high level," but the team will know more after checking him out on Saturday. It's possible that Contreras gets a day off to let his bruise heal, but at this point, it looks like he avoided a more serious injury.