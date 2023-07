Gomes went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-1 win against the Cardinals.

Gomes hit one of two two-run homers for Chicago in the contest, taking Adam Wainwright deep to center field in the fourth inning. The long ball was just the second over the past 36 games for the backstop, though he's been otherwise quite productive of late. Over his past nine games, Gomes is batting .352 (12-for-34) with four doubles, two triples, Saturday's homer and eight RBI.