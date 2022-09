McKinstry went 4-for-5 with a triple, a double and a run in a 4-2 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

McKinstry ignited Chicago's offense from the leadoff spot with a single in the first inning, double and run in the fifth, single in the seventh and triple in the ninth. The four-hit performance is the 27-year-old's first of the season and snaps a 15 at-bat hitless stretch. McKinstry is slashing .205/.255/.318 with one home run, seven runs, four RBI and 3 stolen bases in 28 games with Chicago.