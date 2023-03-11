McKinstry will get looks in the outfield for the rest of the Cactus League season, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports reports.

McKinstry got a look in left field on Saturday, and it's something the Cubs will have him do again during the exhibition season. The former Dodgers prospect is out of options, so Chicago would risk losing him on waivers if he doesn't make the Opening Day roster. Showing the versatility to handle the outfield would go a long way towards McKinstry being a part of the opening group.