McKinstry is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies.

McKinstry started the last 12 games and hit leadoff in all but one of them, but he will head to the bench Thursday with the Cubs employing an all-righty lineup against Philadelphia starter Ranger Suarez. David Bote will join the lineup in McKinstry's place, and Willson Contreras will take his spot at the top of the batting order.