McKinstry is a candidate to see some time at DH or as a utility player for the Cubs in 2023, Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic report.

The Cubs singed Trey Mancini over the offseason, presumably to be the team's primary DH. However, the left-handed McKinstry could work into the mix in the right matchups. McKinstry didn't do much with the bat in 2022, registering a .199/.273/.361 line across 57 games, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect too much production.