Cubs' Zach McKinstry: Sits against southpaw
RotoWire Staff
McKinstry isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Reds.
McKinstry is on the bench for a third consecutive game since left-hander Nick Lodolo is starting for the Reds. Patrick Wisdom will take over at the hot corner and bat cleanup.
