McKinstry was traded from the Dodgers to the Cubs on Saturday in exchange for Chris Martin, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

A 33rd round pick in 2016, McKinstry has a .323/.401/.550 slash line with 18 home runs in 114 games at Triple-A, but his .210/.266/.403 career line in 74 games in the majors is less impressive. He has played at every position besides catcher, first base and center field this year alone, so his defensive versatility is a big plus.