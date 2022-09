McKinstry went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in Wednesday's win over the Blue Jays.

McKinstry was a capable leadoff hitter for the Cubs as they rattled off seven runs. The infielder is still batting just .190, so while he's getting some looks atop the lineup here and there, it's hard to trust him much in fantasy given his lack of playing time or consistent production. He does have hits in four of his last five games, at least.