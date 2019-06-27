Short, who has been on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Iowa since mid-April due to a hand injury, began a rehab assignment with the Cubs' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate last week.

Short has gone 6-for-15 with two doubles and seven walks over five games. The 24-year-old infielder should soon be ready to test himself at a full-season affiliate before reclaiming an everyday role at Iowa.